– WWE NXT presents a huge episode of NXT tonight on The CW. It’s the fallout from last Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver, as newly crowned Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend their titles against No. 1 contenders Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. Paxley and Dolin earned their title shot after winning a 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match last Saturday during the Countdown to NXT Stand & Deliver.

Also set for tonight, as announced during last night’s WWE Raw, Stephanie Vaquer defends her NXT Women’s Title against former champion Roxanne Perez. Tonight’s show airs live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Roxanne Perez

* Fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver