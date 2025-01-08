WWE NXT Rating Up Big, Audience Hits CW Era High For New Year’s Evil Episode

WWE NXT’s rating and audience jumped with this week’s New Year’s Evil episode, with the viewership hitting a high point for its CW run to date. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.25 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 957,000 viewers per Variety. Those numbers were up 66.7% and 52.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 626,000 for New Year’s Eve.

The demo rating is the highest since the show’s debut on the CW on October 1st drew a 0.26, while the audience was the best for the show since all the way back on September 25th, 2019 when it drew 1.006 million viewers for its second episode on USA Network.

By comparison, the first NXT of 2024 drew a 0.25 demo rating and 768,000 viewers.