WWE NXT Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Down For New Year’s Eve Episode

WWE NXT’s rating this week rose a bit from its Christmas Eve number, while the audience slipped. Tuesday’s episode garnered a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 626,000 viewers per reporter Jed Goodman. Those numbers were up 14.3% and down 13.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 723,000 for Christmas Eve.

The demo rating was equal to the number from two weeks ago, while the viewership was the lowest since the December 3rd episode drew 593,000.

NXT averaged a 0.184 demo rating and 649,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.178 demo rating and 658,000 for 2023.