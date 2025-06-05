This Past Tuesday’s Episode of WWE NXT Rises in Viewership and Rating

Programming Insider reports that this past Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was up in viewers from the week before and saw an increase in the key 18-49 rating. The show drew 684,000 viewers on the CW and had an 0.15 rating.

The viewership number was up from last week, which had 650,000 viewers. Meanwhile, it’s up from last week’s demo rating, which was an 0.14.

The main competition NBC’s America’s Got Talent, which topped viewership (4.690 million) and the demo (0.48). NXT did not rank in the top ten for either measure.