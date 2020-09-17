wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Tag Team Title Match Highlights, Finn Balor Sends Message to NXT Roster
September 16, 2020
– WWE posted a clip from the NXT Tag Team Championship match on tonight’s episode. You can see the clip of Breezango retaining the titles against Imperium below:
– WWE shared video of Finn Balor’s message for his potential challengers below:
