WWE News: Piper Niven & Nixon Newell Tease New Podcast, ‘Santa’ On New Day’s Heel Turn, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Piper Niven and the former Tegan Nox are teasing a possible new podcast. Niven posted to her Twitter account with a pic of herself and Nixon Newell with microphones, captioning the photo:

“Doing the thing we said we’d do. @TeganNoxWWE”

No word on when such a podcast may debut or what it will be named.

Doing the thing we said we’d do.@TeganNoxWWE pic.twitter.com/x7MS9rMJdM — Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) December 3, 2024

– Santa (or the Twitter version of him) isn’t too happy with The New Day after their heel turn on last night’s Raw. The Santa Decides Twitter account retweeted a post from November 14th declaring the team on the Nice List, suggesting he’s reconsidering that.

For the record, Big E. on his own is still on the Nice List.

Big E is on the nice list! pic.twitter.com/tYKTBrwafa — Santa Decides (correct version) (@santabutcool11) December 3, 2024

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 moments from Raw, as you can see below: