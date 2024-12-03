wrestling / News
WWE News: Piper Niven & Nixon Newell Tease New Podcast, ‘Santa’ On New Day’s Heel Turn, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Piper Niven and the former Tegan Nox are teasing a possible new podcast. Niven posted to her Twitter account with a pic of herself and Nixon Newell with microphones, captioning the photo:
“Doing the thing we said we’d do. @TeganNoxWWE”
No word on when such a podcast may debut or what it will be named.
Doing the thing we said we’d do.@TeganNoxWWE pic.twitter.com/x7MS9rMJdM
— Kim Piper Benson (@PiperNivenWWE) December 3, 2024
– Santa (or the Twitter version of him) isn’t too happy with The New Day after their heel turn on last night’s Raw. The Santa Decides Twitter account retweeted a post from November 14th declaring the team on the Nice List, suggesting he’s reconsidering that.
For the record, Big E. on his own is still on the Nice List.
hmmmm https://t.co/hxZAf0KZmD
— Santa Decides (correct version) (@santabutcool11) December 3, 2024
Big E is on the nice list! pic.twitter.com/tYKTBrwafa
— Santa Decides (correct version) (@santabutcool11) December 3, 2024
– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 moments from Raw, as you can see below: