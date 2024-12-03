wrestling / News

WWE News: Piper Niven & Nixon Newell Tease New Podcast, ‘Santa’ On New Day’s Heel Turn, Top 10 Raw Moments

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash at the Castle Piper Niven Image Credit: WWE

– Piper Niven and the former Tegan Nox are teasing a possible new podcast. Niven posted to her Twitter account with a pic of herself and Nixon Newell with microphones, captioning the photo:

“Doing the thing we said we’d do. @TeganNoxWWE”

No word on when such a podcast may debut or what it will be named.

– Santa (or the Twitter version of him) isn’t too happy with The New Day after their heel turn on last night’s Raw. The Santa Decides Twitter account retweeted a post from November 14th declaring the team on the Nice List, suggesting he’s reconsidering that.

For the record, Big E. on his own is still on the Nice List.

– WWE posted this week’s Top 10 moments from Raw, as you can see below:

