WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Down For Draft Episode Against NBA Playoffs

WWE Raw saw a small drop in rating and audience on Monday night against the NBA Playoffs. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.778 million viewers, down 3.6% and 2% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.815 million. Raw’s demo rating was the lowest since the March 13th episode scored a 0.53, while the audience was the worst since the March 20th episode’s 1.771 million.

The NBA Playoffs on TNT were obviously a contributor to the drop, as they won the night among cable originals with a 1.64 demo rating and 4.741 million for the 7:31 PM ET game, and a 1.62/4.542 million for the 9:55 PM ET game. Raw ranked #5 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind those two, the NBA Playoffs post-game show (0.70/1.840 million) and the NHL Playoffs on ESPN that started at 8:08 PM ET (0.69/2.045 million).

The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.841 million)

9 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.873 million)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.62 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.553 demo rating and 1.852 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.47 demo rating and 1.729 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.