WWE Raw Rating, Audience Hit Highest Points Since Early April

WWE Raw’s ratings and audience jumped to its highest points since shortly after WrestleMania 40. Monday’s episode scored a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.814 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 10.9% and 3.8% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.747 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the April 15 episode also drew a 0.61, while the total audience was the best since the April 8th episode, the post-WrestleMania episode, had 2.362 million viewers. The show was up against the NHL Finals which averaged 7.66 million viewers. The full demo rating between all simulcasted US networks is not yet available, but the ABC airing did a 1.69.

Raw is averaging a 0.565 demo rating and 1.731 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.549 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.