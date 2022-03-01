WWE Raw Ratings Tied For No. 1 On Cable, Viewership Slightly Down For This Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which brought in 1.753 million viewers on USA Network. That’s the lowest total viewership for the series since January 17 and slightly down from the 1.825 million viewers for the previous episode.

Hour 1 of the show notched 1.738 million viewers, Hour 2 had 1.836 million viewers, and Hour 3 had 1.685 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.47 rating with 611,000 viewers, and that’s down eight percent from the 0.51 rating and 662,000 viewers from the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished tied for No. 1 on cable along with Tucker Carlson Tonight. As noted with ratings for other recent wrestling television shows, CNN and FOX News coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine dominated many of the top 50 spots among cable originals.

Raw featured AJ Styles answering Edge’s open challenge for WrestleMania 38, Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor for the United States title, and much more.