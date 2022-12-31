wrestling / News
WWE Releases Video of John Cena’s Off-Air Promo From SmackDown
December 31, 2022
– As previously reported, John Cena cut a promo after WWE SmackDown went off the air. WWE later released a clip of the promo on Instagram, which you can see below.
Cena stated during the promo, “Because none of this is this without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let’s have one hell of a 2023. Thank you!”
During last night’s WWE SmackDown, Cena teamed with Kevin Owens in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena and Owens won the match. Cena has now competed in the WWE every year since his debut in the company twenty years ago in 2022.
