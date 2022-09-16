WWE Reportedly Had No Interest In Velveteen Dream Even Before Arrests

While Velveteen Dream did himself no favors with his latest legal trouble, a new report confirms that WWE had no interest in bringing him back before that. As previously noted, Dream (real name Patrick Clark) was arrested twice in August, first on August 20th for first degree battery, trespassing on property after a warning and possession of drug paraphernalia and then again on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia after admitting to cocaine use, which violated his probation for a previous arrest.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources indicated that they had no desire to bring Clark back before the arrests, with one source noting that it would be a “public relations nightmare” that the new regime would have no interest in.

The site notes that by the time Clark stopped appearing on NXT, he already had a ton of heat backstage and even separate from that he had become a “headache” according to one NXT coach. Clark had been talked to several times about “unusual behavior in general” at the WWE Performance Center.

One WWE source that works with those higher up in the company said it would take a “miracle” for something to happen that resulted in Clark being brought back, and confirmed that there were no plans or talks about bringing him back despite his posts on social media.