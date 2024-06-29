wrestling
WWE Reveals Footage of Paul Heyman Leaving MSG in an Ambulance After The Bloodline Beatdown
– As previously reported, The Bloodline turned on Paul Heyman last night on WWE SmackDown, brutally assaulting him. WWE has now released footage of Heyman leaving the Madison Square Garden inside of an ambulance after the brutal beatdown by The Bloodline. You can view that clip below:
EXCLUSIVE: WWE Hall of Famer @HeymanHustle leaves @TheGarden inside of an ambulance after a brutal beatdown by #TheBloodline. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/BnhbBvH1wc
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2024