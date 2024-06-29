wrestling

WWE Reveals Footage of Paul Heyman Leaving MSG in an Ambulance After The Bloodline Beatdown

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 6-28-24 Solo Sikoa Paul Heyman Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, The Bloodline turned on Paul Heyman last night on WWE SmackDown, brutally assaulting him. WWE has now released footage of Heyman leaving the Madison Square Garden inside of an ambulance after the brutal beatdown by The Bloodline. You can view that clip below:

