WWE News: Ronda Rousey Defends Simone Biles After Olympics Withdrawal, Triple H Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

– Ronda Rousey has Simone Biles’ back after the gymnast withdrew from the all-around competition at the Summer Olympics. Biles announced on Wednesday that she was opting to not compete in Thursday’s all-around competition and had previously withdrawn from the team final following one rotation in order to focus on her mental health.

The decision has drawn criticism from some corners, but Rousey was among those posting to show her support for Biles. She wrote:

“Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their a**hole when it comes to being in her position. Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter. Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside. She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in.”

Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 27, 2021

– Triple H took to social media to thank fans and friends for wishing him a happy birthday. The Game, who turned 52 on Wednesday, wrote:

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes… (I’ve pointed at a lot of people!) #WWENXT allows me to work alongside the next generation of talent who love this business. Grateful to wake up every day and entertain all of you!!! #WeAreNXT”

You can see his post below, along with a birthday message from his wife Stephanie McMahon:

Thank you for all the birthday wishes… (I’ve pointed at a lot of people!) #WWENXT allows me to work alongside the next generation of talent who love this business. Grateful to wake up every day and entertain all of you!!! #WeAreNXT https://t.co/nN2psC8WjC — Triple H (@TripleH) July 27, 2021