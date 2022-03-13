WWE Seeking Volunteers For WrestleMania Superstore Axxess

WWE is looking for volunteers to help out for WrestleMania Superstore Axxess. The company sent out a press release (per Wrestling Inc) calling for people to help out with the WrestleMania event:

Volunteers needed for WrestleMania Superstore AXXESS!

The most stupendous WrestleMania in history is coming to Dallas! An unprecedented Superstore AXXESS will descend on Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center from Thursday, March 31 – Monday, April 4. Superstore AXXESS will include the largest assortment of WWE merchandise ever, photo opportunities with WWE and WrestleMania memorabilia, an immersive experience through Undertaker’s graveyard, and more! Join us in providing a one-of-a-kind experience for the WWE Universe in Dallas.

Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

Positions include:

Greeter

Assisting with photo ops

Prop handling

Volunteers receive:

WrestleMania Superstore AXXESS shirt

WrestleMania hat

Entry into raffle for WWE RAW tickets