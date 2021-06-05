wrestling / News

WWE News: Seth Rollins Refuses to Answer Questions About Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin Clip

June 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins

– Seth Rollins was in no mood to discuss Cesaro during his interview with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown. You can see a clip below of Rollins walking out of the interview once Cesaro’s name was brought up:

– WWE also posted the following clip from Shinsuke Nakamura’s match with King Corbin, during which Rick Boogs was at Nakamura’s side again:

