wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Refuses to Answer Questions About Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Corbin Clip
June 5, 2021 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins was in no mood to discuss Cesaro during his interview with Kayla Braxton on Smackdown. You can see a clip below of Rollins walking out of the interview once Cesaro’s name was brought up:
– WWE also posted the following clip from Shinsuke Nakamura’s match with King Corbin, during which Rick Boogs was at Nakamura’s side again:
More Trending Stories
- Certain Wrestlers Reportedly Not Happy With Having To Prepare For WWE Return To Touring With Performance Center Training
- Drake Wuertz Details His Side Of Incident With Ezra Judge, Denies Calling Him ‘Boy’
- Former WWE Superstar to Reportedly Make Impact Wrestling Debut Tonight
- Details On the No-Compete Clauses For Wrestlers Released From WWE Yesterday