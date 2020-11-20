WWE Settles Lawsuit Over Saudi Arabia Deal For $39 Million

WWE has settled a lawsuit filed over their relationship with Saudi Arabia to the tune of $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday (per PWInsider noting that the company settled the lawsuit filed by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System, which alleged that the company made false and misleading statements regarding their relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

According to the disclosure, the settlement is a full release of all the defendants — WWE, Vince McMahon, and former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson — and will not contain any admission of liability or acknowledgement of validity regarding the allegations made. The settlement will see the plaintiffs receive a settlement payment of $39 million, which includes all attorneys’ fees and expenses as well as settlement costs, subject to court approval. WWE expects the settlement to be paid by their insurance carriers.

