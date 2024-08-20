WWE News: Sheamus To Be Guest Picker For ESPN College GameDay, Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio On Latest Playlist

– Sheamus is set to be the celebrity guest picker on ESPN College GameDay this weekend. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that the Celtic Warrior will be on the August 24th episode, which will come from Dublin, Ireland. Pat McAfee will also appear on the broadcast.

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at the “love story” of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. You can check out the episode below: