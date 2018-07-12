Quantcast

 

WWE News: WWE Shut Out of Emmy Nominations, Maria Kanellis Celebrates an Anniversary, WWE Posts Suplex City Video

July 12, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Rusev Rusev’s WWE Emmy

– The 70th annual Emmy nominations were announced today, and while WWE tried to earn nominations for several shows (including WWE 24: Empowered, the Andre the Giant documentary, Total Divas. Total Bellas, WrestleMania 34, Monday Night Raw, & Mixed Match Challenge) the company was shut out of the nominations. 2018 was the first time WWE was ever able to get any of their programming to even the preliminary ballot.

– WWE posted this video looking at 50 times Brock Lesnar took his opponents to Suplex City.

– Mike Kanellis posted the following on Twitter…

– Maria Kanellis posted the following on Instagram…

