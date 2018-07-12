WWE News: WWE Shut Out of Emmy Nominations, Maria Kanellis Celebrates an Anniversary, WWE Posts Suplex City Video

– The 70th annual Emmy nominations were announced today, and while WWE tried to earn nominations for several shows (including WWE 24: Empowered, the Andre the Giant documentary, Total Divas. Total Bellas, WrestleMania 34, Monday Night Raw, & Mixed Match Challenge) the company was shut out of the nominations. 2018 was the first time WWE was ever able to get any of their programming to even the preliminary ballot.

– WWE posted this video looking at 50 times Brock Lesnar took his opponents to Suplex City.



– Mike Kanellis posted the following on Twitter…

This time last year I embarked on the most difficult journey of my life. I’m proud to announce that today marks 1 year sober 🙏🏻 — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) July 12, 2018

– Maria Kanellis posted the following on Instagram…