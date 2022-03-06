WWE Smackdown Overnight Numbers See Rise in Viewership, Ratings Even

Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the show rise in viewership, performing better than last week’s overnight and final numbers. The show had 2.140 million viewers, which is up from last week’s final count of 2.114 million.

The first hour had 2.125 million viewers while the second hour gained viewers and was at 2.154 million.

The show’s rating was a 0.5 in the key 18-49 demographic, which was even with last week. Smackdown was the #1 show for network TV last night.