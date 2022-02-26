WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Falls Below 2 Million Viewers, Ratings Down

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Overall, numbers were down for last week’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the average audience fell below two million viewers.

This week’s FOX Network broadcast featured an appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who advanced his WrestleMania 38 storyline with Roman Reigns. Ronda Rousey also appeared, setting up a singles matchup with Sonya Deville for next week’s show.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown averaged 1.976 million viewers. That’s based on 2.004 million viewers for Hour 1 and 1.984 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s down from the audience for last week’s show, which drew 2.173 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating. That’s down from the average rating for last week, which was 0.5.

For comparison, the preliminary audience for last week’s show was 2.062 million viewers. The preliminary key demo rating last week was about even for last week’s show at 0.5.

SmackDown was still able to tie with ABC’s Shark Tank for the top ratings slot in the key demo. Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 5.989 million viewers.