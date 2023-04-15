– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.135 million viewers. That’s based on 2.087 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.183 million viewers for Hour 2.

Last night’s preliminary audience was down from the post-WrestleMania 39 episode for last week, which drew an overnight audience of 2.291 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.468 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key demo rating, SmackDown averaged a 0.53 rating in the preliminary from 0.49 for Hour 1 and a 0.56 rating for Hour 2. That’s down from the overnight rating for last week’s show, which was 0.61. The final average key demo rating was 0.69.

WWE SmackDown still did well enough to top the primetime broadcast network programming ratings for Friday night. A rerun of Blue Bloods on CBS topped the viewership for Friday with 3.284 million viewers.