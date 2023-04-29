WWE SmackDown Numbers Up for Night 1 of Draft, Show Tops Ratings for Friday

– SpoilerTV has the overnight network preliminary numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. This week’s episode featured Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft. Last night’s show averaged 2.298 million viewers. That’s based on 2.249 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.347 million viewers for Hour 2.

Overnight viewership was up from last week, which saw SmackDown average 2.088 million viewers for the prelim numbers. The final audience for last week’s show was 2.175 million viewers, so this week’s overnight number was even higher than last week’s final.

The key demo ratings also saw an increase this week. Last night’s live FOX Network broadcast drew an average 0.61 rating in the key demo. That’s up from the 0.49 average overnight rating in the key demo for last week. For comparison, the final rating for last week’s show was 0.54, so SmackDown looks to have a nice increase in numbers this week overall.

WWE SmackDown topped the ratings in the key demos for broadcast network primetime programming last night, coming out ahead of the NFL Draft on ABC. Blue Bloods on CBS topped viewership for the night with 3.371 million viewers.