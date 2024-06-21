wrestling / News

WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk Returns Home, MITB Qualifiers Continue

June 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown 6-21-2024 - CM Punk Image Credit: WWE

– WWE SmackDown returns to Chicago with tonight’s show being held at the Allstate Arena. That means a big homecoming for CM Punk, who will be appearing later tonight.

The Money in the Bank Qualifiers will also continue on tonight’s live FOX Network broadcast. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on FOX. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown:

WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga
WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller
* CM Punk appears
* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes
* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul

