wrestling / News
WWE SmackDown Preview: CM Punk Returns Home, MITB Qualifiers Continue
June 21, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE SmackDown returns to Chicago with tonight’s show being held at the Allstate Arena. That means a big homecoming for CM Punk, who will be appearing later tonight.
The Money in the Bank Qualifiers will also continue on tonight’s live FOX Network broadcast. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on FOX. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown:
* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga
* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller
* CM Punk appears
* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes
* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Close To Multi-Event Deal With Indiana Sports Corp Starting With 2025 Royal Rumble
- Notes on Victims of the Wyatt Sick6’s Attack on WWE Raw
- Bully Ray Explains How The Bloodline Storyline Will Eventually Kick Back Into Full Gear
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Never Made Bobby Heenan A Manager In WCW