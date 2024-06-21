– WWE SmackDown returns to Chicago with tonight’s show being held at the Allstate Arena. That means a big homecoming for CM Punk, who will be appearing later tonight.

The Money in the Bank Qualifiers will also continue on tonight’s live FOX Network broadcast. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on FOX. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE SmackDown:

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga

* WWE Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Andrade vs. Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

* CM Punk appears

* The Bloodline targets Cody Rhodes

* LA Knight confronts Logan Paul