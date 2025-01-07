WWE Smackdown Rating Steady, Viewership Slips For First 2025 Episode

WWE Smackdown saw its ratings hold even for the first episode of 2025, while viewership was slightly down. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.528 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were even with and down 2.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.45 demo rating and audience of 1.586 million.

The show’s demo rating was, along with last week’s show, the best since the December 13th episode had a 0.47, while the audience was still up from the December 20th episode which had had 1.326 million viewers. The show was up against the Mayo Bowl on ESPN, which did a 0.65 demo rating and 3.384 million viewers.

The first Smackdown of 2024 had a 0.67 demo rating and 2.465 million viewers, though it is essential to note that the show was on FOX at that point.