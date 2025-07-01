WWE Smackdown Rating Up, Audience Slips From Previous Week

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw its rating jump from the last couple weeks, though the total viewership took a hit. Friday’s show bought in a 0.41 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.450 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 7.9% and down 4.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.38 demo rating and audience of 1.524 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the June 6th episode had a 0.42, while the audience was still up from the 1.401 million two weeks ago. The show topped the night in the demo rating.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.437 demo rating and 1.502 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.654 and 2.324 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.