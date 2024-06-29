– Fightful Select has details on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown and Speed:

* Michael Hayes produced the segment featuring The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton.

* Jamie Noble and Molly Holly produced the Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae.

* Shane Helms produced the Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jason Jordan was the producer for the final Money in the Bank qualifying match featuring Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport.

* Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline acknowledgement ceremony segment.

* Nick Aldis produced Nathan Frazer vs. Xavier Woods on WWE Speed.

* Also on Speed, Nick Aldis produced Woods vs. Andrade.

* A dark match featuring Awesome Truth vs. Pretty Deadly was produced by Jason Jordan. The match was originally scheduled to be Awesome Truth vs. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

* Jason Jordan produced a dark match between Finn Balor and Jey Uso. It was originally scheduled as Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest. However, as previously reported, Priest was unable to make it to last night’s show due to travel issues. As a result, the two dark matches were changed.