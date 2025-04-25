WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future

As previously reported, The Rock said during an interview that he had proposed Cody Rhodes turning heel down the road, while Triple H proposed John Cena doing it and Rock liked it. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE sources with knowledge of long-term storyline plans deny that this what is going to happen.

Rhodes is advertised for tonight’s episode of Smackdown, and with Cena seemingly moving onto a feud with Randy Orton, it remains to be seen what he does next.