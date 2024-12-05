WWE Granted Stay In ‘Ring Boy’ Lawsuit

WWE has been granted a motion to stay the lawsuit filed by former “ring boys” against the company as well as Vince and Linda McMahon. As you likely recall, a lawsuit was filed against the parties back in October by five former WWE “ring boys” who allege that Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused them, and that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it. POST Wrestling reports that Judge James K. Bredar has granted a motion byu the company to stay the lawsuit pending a ruling by the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision on the Child Victims Act.

According to POST, the new Maryland removes the statute of limitations and allows victims to sue “non-perpetrator defendants whose negligence may have led to child sex abuse.” The Maryland Supreme Court is currently considering the constitutionality of the law in a consolidated case, with a decision expected before August 31st, 2025.

WWE filed their motion on Monday asking for the case to be stayed, and the judge agreed to do so. The judge wrote: