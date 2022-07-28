WWE SummerSlam 2022 Updated Betting Lines

– BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. The main event has seen odds shift more heavily in the favor of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-600), who is expected to win over opponent Brock Lesnar (+350).

Previously, the lines opened with Reigns at -200 (1/2), and Lesnar was at +150 (3/2). Meanwhile, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match has seen Liv Morgan go from -300 (1/3) to -200, and Ronda Rousey went from +200 (2/1) to +150 (3/2). Here are the full betting lines for this weekend’s event:

WWE Undisputed ChampionshipLast Man Standing Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -600 (1/6)

Brock Lesnar +350 (7/2)

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Match Winner

Liv Morgan (c) -200 (1/2)

Ronda Rousey +150 (3/2)

WWE Raw Women’s Champ Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)

WWE Tag Team Champ Match Winner

The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)

The Street Profits +150 (3/2)

Note: It opened The Usos -400 (1/4) and The Street Profits +250 (5/2)

WWE United States Champ Match Winner

Bobby Lashley (c) -300 (1/3)

Theory +200 (2/10)

Note: It opened at Lashley -250 (2/5) and Theory +170 (17/10)

Singles Match Winner

Logan Paul -2000 (1/20)

The Miz +700 (7/1)

Singles Match Winner

Pat McAfee -400 (1/4)

Happy Corbin +250 (5/2)

Note: The match opened with McAfee at -220 (5/11) and Corbin +160 (8/5)

Tag Team Match Winner

The Judgement Day -250 (2/5)

The Mysterios +170 (17/10)

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.