WWE SummerSlam 2022 Updated Betting Lines
– BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for this weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. The main event has seen odds shift more heavily in the favor of Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-600), who is expected to win over opponent Brock Lesnar (+350).
Previously, the lines opened with Reigns at -200 (1/2), and Lesnar was at +150 (3/2). Meanwhile, the SmackDown Women’s Championship match has seen Liv Morgan go from -300 (1/3) to -200, and Ronda Rousey went from +200 (2/1) to +150 (3/2). Here are the full betting lines for this weekend’s event:
WWE Undisputed ChampionshipLast Man Standing Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -600 (1/6)
Brock Lesnar +350 (7/2)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Match Winner
Liv Morgan (c) -200 (1/2)
Ronda Rousey +150 (3/2)
WWE Raw Women’s Champ Match Winner
Bianca Belair (c) -500 (1/5)
Becky Lynch +300 (3/1)
WWE Tag Team Champ Match Winner
The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)
The Street Profits +150 (3/2)
Note: It opened The Usos -400 (1/4) and The Street Profits +250 (5/2)
WWE United States Champ Match Winner
Bobby Lashley (c) -300 (1/3)
Theory +200 (2/10)
Note: It opened at Lashley -250 (2/5) and Theory +170 (17/10)
Singles Match Winner
Logan Paul -2000 (1/20)
The Miz +700 (7/1)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee -400 (1/4)
Happy Corbin +250 (5/2)
Note: The match opened with McAfee at -220 (5/11) and Corbin +160 (8/5)
Tag Team Match Winner
The Judgement Day -250 (2/5)
The Mysterios +170 (17/10)
WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.
