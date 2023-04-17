wrestling / News

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From El Paso: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle Battle Imperium

April 17, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Cody Rhodes says he’s not cleared to wrestle. Imperium attack, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle save. Cody then demands to wrestle.
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders
* The Miz makes an open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura accepts and wins.
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory (c) by DQ
* Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka and Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

