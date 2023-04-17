WWE Sunday Stunner Results From El Paso: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle Battle Imperium

WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:

* Cody Rhodes says he’s not cleared to wrestle. Imperium attack, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle save. Cody then demands to wrestle.

* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar

* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders

* The Miz makes an open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura accepts and wins.

* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory (c) by DQ

* Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka and Piper Niven

* Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle def. Imperium

If I didn’t know any better, I’d say @PiperNivenWWE’s attire has the flag of Vinland on it. 😮 @typeonegative #WWEElPaso pic.twitter.com/buUvlKgn2z — •♬• 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕧𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕣 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕔𝕚𝕕𝕠 •♫• (@CanvasAssassin) April 17, 2023