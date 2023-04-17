wrestling / News
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From El Paso: Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle Battle Imperium
WWE held a ‘Sunday Stunner’ live event last night at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:
* Cody Rhodes says he’s not cleared to wrestle. Imperium attack, Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle save. Cody then demands to wrestle.
* Dominik Mysterio def. Santos Escobar
* Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. The Viking Raiders
* The Miz makes an open challenge. Shinsuke Nakamura accepts and wins.
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley def. Austin Theory (c) by DQ
* Piper Niven def. Chelsea Green and Shotzi
* WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka and Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle def. Imperium
The WWE Universe missed hearing @ShinsukeN's music! #WWEElPaso
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2023
Oh La La! 4 Life! 🇲🇽🔥☠️@Pagano656 x @EscobarWWE #WWEElPaso
— 𝗝𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗦𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗦 (@jesusrosales_) April 17, 2023
If I didn't know any better, I'd say @PiperNivenWWE's attire has the flag of Vinland on it. 😮 @typeonegative #WWEElPaso
— •♬• 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕧𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕣 𝕊𝕒𝕝𝕔𝕚𝕕𝕠 •♫• (@CanvasAssassin) April 17, 2023
I'm so happy for @CodyRhodes, THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE!!! #WWEElPaso
— Natali Morales (@nmoral27) April 17, 2023
The ORIGINAL BRO, @SuperKingofBros is here at #WWEElPaso, I'm so happy for him to come here tonight!!
— Natali Morales (@nmoral27) April 17, 2023
