wrestling / News
WWE Supershow Results 2.5.23: Sonya Deville Possibly Injured, More
WWE held a Supershow live event on Sunday, which appears to have seen an injury to Sonya Deville. Wrestling Bodyslam reports that the show took place in Pensacola, Florida on Sunday and that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match between Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Deville was stopped due to an apparent injury. A member of the medical team came to ringside and Deville walked out at the end of the match.
You can see the full results below, courtesy of the site:
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair went to a no context with Bayley due to IYO SKY interference.
* Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch def. Bayley & IYO SKY
* Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa def. Ricochet & Braun Strowman
* Candice LeRae def. Piper Niven
* Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland def. Imperium
* Lights Out Street Fight: Bray Wyatt def. LA Knight
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville
* Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
.@itsBayleyWWE was feeling extra savage at #WWEPensacola 😳. @Iyo_SkyWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BwobDR9hcF
— WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2023
The @WWEUsos came back to #WWEPensacola and this city is #DownSinceDayOneIsh! #SDLive #WWE pic.twitter.com/PEYSLvHvex
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2018
The Ring General is here! #WWEPensacola pic.twitter.com/F6AOlMA3a4
— Chris Mclin (@CMclin) February 6, 2023
Sonya actually hurt?
Head security guy ran to the back and returned with med crew member. #WWEPensacola pic.twitter.com/5ffUEAkX3U
— Ryan Michael Moberly (@Mobes333) February 6, 2023
