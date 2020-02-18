WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich Are Already Being Sold in Some Areas

It appears that the successors to the WWE Ice Cream Bars are hitting the shelves already in some markets. As reported back in January, Good Humor is launching the WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwich, their new take on the classic ice cream bars that were famously referenced by CM Punk during his run atop WWE. While the Sandiwches were advertised as launching in April around WrestleMania time, PWInsider reports that Stop N Shop stores and other locations in the Northeast are already selling the treats.

This is not surprising, to be fair; while Good Humor confirmed to 411 last month that the products will be available in the majority of stores nationwide by April 2020, the original marketing sent along did have a February 2020 date for some markets. Those markets that don’t have them avaiable now should have them in a couple of months.