Update On Plans For WWE Title Adjustments

A new Fightful Select report has provided a number of details surrounding WWE’s current and future plans for alterations and changes to their brand titles. As previously reported, Asuka received an updated belt this week, and the title’s name was adjusted to simplify the issues caused between the SmackDown and Raw Championships by the WWE Draft. Sources indicate the visual changes to the belt were intended to place the title on similar standing to that held by Roman Reigns. Rhea Ripley’s championship title look and/or name is reportedly planned to be changed as well.

In regard to Reigns’ WWE and Universal Championships, Fightful was informed that the unified titles had been the subject of plans wherein the pair would have been separated prior to WrestleMania 39, which obviously fell through. Soon after WrestleMania, however, plans to split the belts were reinstated with intent for Raw to possess its own championship title.

Plans are also underway to combine the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and sources report that a number of NXT members were uncertain as to the reasons for creating the NXT title even at the time of its conception. These combination plans seemingly date back as far as this past April. The unified title is intended to make appearances as necessary on NXT shows. Sources also indicated that the combination likely would have occurred sooner but was delayed by roster injuries.

WWE sources also shared internal frustrations focused around the employment of the “Undisputed” signifier in various titles. Both Roman Reigns and Asuka are the holder of “Undisputed” titles, despite the championships currently held by Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley, respectively. One ranking sources was quoted, stating, “…that’s admittedly confusing. I don’t know why there is an insistence on doing that, and a lot of people have brought that up and it’s been dismissed.”