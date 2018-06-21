wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE UK Tournament Highlights, New Total Bellas previews, Daniel Vidot Reveals His WWE Character
– Here is a video of highlights from the first round of the WWE UK Title tournament, which was filmed at the UK Download Festival. You can read 411’s reviews of the eight matches (videos included) here, here, and here.
– Here are some preview videos for Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas…
– Former Rugby player and new WWE signee Daniel Vidot posted the following on Instagram, revealing his WWE character…