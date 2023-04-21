wrestling / News
WWE News: Uncle Howdy Theme Song Released, Pat McAfee Meets With Disney CEO
April 21, 2023 | Posted by
– It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Uncle Howdy on WWE TV, but his theme song has released online. WWE posted the video for the Uncle Howdy theme, titled “WWE: Feared (Uncle Howdy)”:
– Pat McAfeee posted to Twitter noting that he met with Disney CEO Bob Iger on Friday, as you can see below:
A weatherman and a truck driver’s kid chatted about life today.#UpToSomethingSZN pic.twitter.com/NPUCkln5N7
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett On If Hulk Hogan Tried To Hold Wrestlers Back In WCW, His History With Sid
- Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward
- Bryan Danielson Thinks A Female Wrestler That Didn’t Shave Would Be ‘Interesting’
- Updated List of Planned Episodes for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4