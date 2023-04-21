wrestling / News

WWE News: Uncle Howdy Theme Song Released, Pat McAfee Meets With Disney CEO

April 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Uncle Howdy WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– It’s been a little while since we’ve seen Uncle Howdy on WWE TV, but his theme song has released online. WWE posted the video for the Uncle Howdy theme, titled “WWE: Feared (Uncle Howdy)”:

– Pat McAfeee posted to Twitter noting that he met with Disney CEO Bob Iger on Friday, as you can see below:

