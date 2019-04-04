WWE Unveils Hall of Fame Statue at WrestleMania Axxess

– WWE unveiled its latest Hall of Fame statue at WrestleMania Axxess on Thursday. PWInsider reports that this year’s statue was Roddy Piper. The new statue follows in the steps of Andre The Giant, The Ultimate Warrior, Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair and Bruno Sammartino statues who had statues made in the past several years.

The site notes that the statue will be on display for throughout the weekend at Axxess.