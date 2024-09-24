wrestling / News

WWE News: Video Of NXT Highlights On USA Network, Dark Match For October Smackdown Taping

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo, AJPW Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the best NXT moments on USA Network. This week is NXT’s final episode on the network before moving to The CW next week, and WWE shared a video looking at the brand’s highlights on USA:

PWInsider reports that a likely dark match between Gunther and Damian Priest has been announced for the October 25th Smackdown taping, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

