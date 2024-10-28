– William Regal will corner Lexis King in his Heritage Cup match on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. On Sunday’s Halloween Havoc, King was talking about how he had been unable to find a cornerman for his match with Charlie Dempsey on Tuesday’s show. Regal appeared and said he would corner King as he respected King’s dad Brian Pillman.

Regal is the father of Dempsey. The match is set to air on Tuesday’s show.

– Bully Ray appeared at NXT Halloween Havoc alongside his Busted Open Radio co-host Dave LaGreca. The two appeared on the pre-show where they were confronted by Ridge Holland, and then appeared on the main card to talk about the matches that had taken place.