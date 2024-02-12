wrestling / News

WWE Releases WrestleMania XL Teaser Trailer

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE WrestleMania XL 40 Image Credit: WWE

WrestleMania is just under two months away, and a teaser trailer for the big event is online. WWE released a video previewing the April 6th and 7th PPV which you can see below.

The trailer features Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes intercut with moments from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event and is described as follows:

Get ready for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins square off in this epic trailer.

