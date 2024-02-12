wrestling / News
WWE Releases WrestleMania XL Teaser Trailer
February 11, 2024 | Posted by
WrestleMania is just under two months away, and a teaser trailer for the big event is online. WWE released a video previewing the April 6th and 7th PPV which you can see below.
The trailer features Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes intercut with moments from the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event and is described as follows:
Get ready for a jaw-dropping WrestleMania XL as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins square off in this epic trailer.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Plans for Jade Cargill, Reaction to Her Super Bowl Ad
- Booker T On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Arrival, Challenges Of Working In Japan
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Vince McMahon Allegations Are The Biggest PR Issue In Wrestling History
- Seth Rollins Says The Rock Inserting Himself Into WrestleMania ‘Feels Pretty Gross’