WWE News: Wyatt Sicks Symbol Appears On Smackdown, NXT Taping In St. Louis Relocated
The Wyatt Sicks made their presence known on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As Fightful notes, Friday’s show featured a backstage segment with Nick Aldis in which the group’s symbol appeared in the background. The symbol was also seen behind Jade Cargill during a segment with her and Bianca Belair.
Nick Aldis says Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have an offer that he can't refuse.
– The WWE NXT taping in St. Louis on October 8th has been rescheduled. WWE announced that the taping has been moved from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri.
You can see the full announcement below:
NXT event in St Louis on Oct. 8 relocated to Chesterfield, MO
The NXT event scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis has been relocated to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri. Refunds and exchanges are available at all original points of purchase.
Tickets for the NXT event at The Factory at The District will go on sale next Wednesday, September 18 at 12 PM CT via Ticketmaster.
