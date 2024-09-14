WWE News: Wyatt Sicks Symbol Appears On Smackdown, NXT Taping In St. Louis Relocated

The Wyatt Sicks made their presence known on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As Fightful notes, Friday’s show featured a backstage segment with Nick Aldis in which the group’s symbol appeared in the background. The symbol was also seen behind Jade Cargill during a segment with her and Bianca Belair.

Nick Aldis says Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa have an offer that he can't refuse. Look at behind Aldis as well. pic.twitter.com/5fMo4TZao2 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) September 14, 2024

Another Wyatt Sicks logo spotted behind Jade Cargill #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/sb343yQyWF — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) September 14, 2024

– The WWE NXT taping in St. Louis on October 8th has been rescheduled. WWE announced that the taping has been moved from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis to The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, Missouri.

You can see the full announcement below: