WWE News: Xia Li Shows Off New Look, Sonya Deville & Mustafa Ali On Empowering Communities
July 16, 2020
– Xia Li has changed up her style and showed off her new look on Twitter. The NXT talent posted to Twitter noting that she’s let her hair grow out, as you can see below:
Do you like my new look？😜🌶⚔️🔥😜 #spicy pic.twitter.com/8ZBiREPXFG
— Xia Li (@XiaWWE) July 15, 2020
– Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber appear on the latest The Female Quotient video discussing how WWE uses its global footprint to empower communities:
