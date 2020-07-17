wrestling / News

WWE News: Xia Li Shows Off New Look, Sonya Deville & Mustafa Ali On Empowering Communities

July 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xia Li

– Xia Li has changed up her style and showed off her new look on Twitter. The NXT talent posted to Twitter noting that she’s let her hair grow out, as you can see below:

– Sonya Deville, Mustafa Ali, and Sarah Schreiber appear on the latest The Female Quotient video discussing how WWE uses its global footprint to empower communities:

