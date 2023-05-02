wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Jokes That DMs With Vince McMahon Led To New Day Getting Drafted To Raw

May 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The New Day is on the Raw roster after the WWE Draft, and Xavier Woods joked that it’s thanks to a conversation with Vince McMahon. Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted to the Red Brand on Monday night’s show, and Woods posted to Twitter to joke that he spoke with McMahon via DM and his agreement to shave his mustache off led to the being drafted:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Vince McMahon, WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading