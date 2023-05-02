wrestling / News
Xavier Woods Jokes That DMs With Vince McMahon Led To New Day Getting Drafted To Raw
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
The New Day is on the Raw roster after the WWE Draft, and Xavier Woods joked that it’s thanks to a conversation with Vince McMahon. Woods and Kofi Kingston were drafted to the Red Brand on Monday night’s show, and Woods posted to Twitter to joke that he spoke with McMahon via DM and his agreement to shave his mustache off led to the being drafted:
NEW DAY TO RAW! #WWEDraft
I’ll be honest. Something told me that we weren’t gonna be on Smackdown anymore… pic.twitter.com/3lwsTXZaOu
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 2, 2023
