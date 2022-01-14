Xavier Woods Says He’s Injured, Likely Out 4 – 6 Weeks

Xavier Woods has revealed that he is injured and should be out of action for four to six weeks. The WWE star was on G4’s Attack of the Show livestream (per Wrestling Inc) and revealed that during the New Day’s match against the Usos on last week’s Smackdown, he tore the plantaris muscle of his calf while hitting a DDT from the outside into the ring.

Woods noted that his doctor said he is expected to be out for four to six weeks, which likely means that he is out of the Royal Rumble.

