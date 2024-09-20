Xena Weighs In On Match With Anna Jay In STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix

Xena got the chance to battle AEW’s Anna Jay during STARDOM’s 5STAR Grand Prix, and she recently talked about the experience. Xena spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about the match, which earned positive marks for both competitors.

“I think I’m going to like give this as an example, like my match with Anna,” Xena said. “I read some comments and it was like, ‘Oh, she’s only like giving her a good match because AEW might be watching.’ But if they go and watch all my matches, they’ll see I put 100% in all my matches, and I always try making my opponents look good, and especially with someone like Anna, making her enjoy the experience and getting as much in as she can.”

Xena is a regular for STARDOM and finished the 2024 5STAR Grand Prix going 2 – 4.