– The Young Bucks spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT and were asked about Wednesday’s NXT and more. Highlights are below.

On NXT: Nick: “It was a fun show. But 10 weeks from now, those fans might get tired. It happened with IMPACT [doing a show from the same studio].

Matt: “I’m rooting for them, I want them to have a good show. Ours is just going to be better.”

On Triple H Saying He Wouldn’t Trade Anyone On The NXT Roster: Nick: It just made me laugh. C’mon… we know you wanted us.

Matt: A year ago you were trying to get us all [The Elite]! Don’t act like there was no interest and you wouldn’t trade for us because I know for a fact you would.

On Pac Replacing Moxley At All Out: Nick: There was a couple of other names the guys were floating around and I was like NOPE. Credit to Tony, he got the deal done with PAC.

Matt: We just want to be completely transparent with our audience with what is going on.

The full interview will be on TalkSPORT on Sept. 21.