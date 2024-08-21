Zachary Wentz Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Wes Lee To Close Show

Zachary Wentz is back for revenge, attacking Wes Lee at the end of this week’s WWE NXT. Wentz appeared on Tuesday’s show following the main event, which saw Joe Hendry defeat Pete Dunne and Lee to earn an NXT Championship match against Ethan Page at No Mercy.

After the match, Wentz came out of the crowd and assaulted Lee, seeking revenge for Lee’s heel turn and assault of Wentz and Trey Miguel two weeks ago on NXT. The TNA star and Lee brawled until officials came down to break them up, holding them apart to end the show.

Lee had suggested in his promo on last week’s show that he may be facing Wentz at No Mercy, though WWE has not officially announced the match yet.