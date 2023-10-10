Zack Clayton Reportedly Exits AEW

Zack Clayton’s AEW run is at an end, according to a new report. WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard has confirmed that, following Clayton’s removal from the AEW roster page, he has exited the company.

No word on the reason for Clayton’s exit at this time. He signed a deal with AEW back in October of last year so it could simply be that his contract was not renewed, though that is yet to be confirmed.

Clayton, who has been a recurring cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as the fiance of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, last competed on the August 3rd episode of Ring of Honor.