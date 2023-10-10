wrestling / News
Zack Clayton Reportedly Exits AEW
Zack Clayton’s AEW run is at an end, according to a new report. WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard has confirmed that, following Clayton’s removal from the AEW roster page, he has exited the company.
No word on the reason for Clayton’s exit at this time. He signed a deal with AEW back in October of last year so it could simply be that his contract was not renewed, though that is yet to be confirmed.
Clayton, who has been a recurring cast member on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as the fiance of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, last competed on the August 3rd episode of Ring of Honor.
I’ve been able to confirm that Zack Clayton is no longer with AEW.
Working to confirm more details about the reason for his departure.@WRESTLEZONEcom https://t.co/T8hN4OFNRu
— Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) (@bpritchard152) October 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Triple H & Shawn Michaels Reportedly Want to Send a Message to AEW Tonight, Tony Khan Responds
- Ted DiBiase On One Man Gang’s Transformation To Akeem, Vince McMahon Targeting a Younger Audience
- Eric Bischoff On Why CM Punk Wouldn’t Have The Problems In WWE That He Had In AEW
- Details On Rumor Of Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative Again, Vince McMahon Not Being Involved