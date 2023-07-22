wrestling / News
Zack Clayton Reportedly Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
July 22, 2023 | Posted by
Zack Clayton is signed to a full-time deal with AEW, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that Clayon’s deal, which he revealed back in October, is a full-time “tier 1” deal. Clayon was added to the AEW roster page only recently despite being signed for several months.
Clayton was a regular on AEW Dark, and as of late has been teaming with Cole Karter in ROH. He competed against HOOK on an August 2022 episode of Rampage.
