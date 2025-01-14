Zack Sabre Jr. Says NJPW Is His End Goal, Will Wrestle In Japan For Rest Of His Career

Don’t expect to see Zack Sabre Jr. sign with AEW or WWE, as he says he’s wrestling in Japan for the rest of his career. Sabre is the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and he spoke with NJPW before competing at Wrestle Kingdom and Wrestle Dynasty last week, during which he said that he doesn’t see himself signing with a company outside of Japan. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On staying in Japan: “This is the end goal for me. I will wrestle in Japan for the rest of my career, or I won’t wrestle. To walk out as the first foreigner to win in the main event is more of an achievement I think other people will speak about in the future. You know, I said it before, Japan feels like home; I’ve been welcomed from the beginning in this country.”

On his goal as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion: “I am the champion, the top champion of New Japan, that has been the goal from the beginning and that will be the goal continuing forward: to remain as champion as long as bloody possible.”