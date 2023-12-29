Zak Knight Wants To ‘Conquer America,’ Talks Getting to Know Tony Khan

Zak Knight says that he has coming to America on his radar, and explained why it’s taken so long for him to get here. Knight, the brother of AEW’s Saraya, recently worked a few shows for AEW & ROH including a dark match before Dynamite and a bout on ROH TV against Peter Avalon, which he won. Knight spoke with Busted Open Radio and talked about his hopes to work regularly in the US, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On wanting to come to America full-time: “I need to kick off getting signed somewhere. I’ve done everything I possibly can in professional wrestling in the UK, in Europe, across the world but I feel like I haven’t conquered America.”

On the delay coming to America due to not having a visa yet: “If I got caught and banned for five years, you know I’m not getting any younger… I want to come in like a young rapper, I want to be everywhere. Get me on every independent show, give me the reps.”

On getting to know Tony Khan while travelling with AEW: “Tony Khan has been an absolutely wonderful, what an absolute gentleman.”